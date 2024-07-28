Jon Cheigh Sells 12,500 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Stock

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) EVP Jon Cheigh sold 12,500 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,051,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,311 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jon Cheigh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Jon Cheigh sold 7,159 shares of Cohen & Steers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $519,528.63.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Shares of CNS stock opened at $86.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.12. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 91.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 29.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,124,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,255,000 after acquiring an additional 703,999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,937,000 after acquiring an additional 31,525 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $127,340,000 after acquiring an additional 24,895 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,401,000 after acquiring an additional 27,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,396,000 after acquiring an additional 28,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

