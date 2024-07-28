JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $85.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.76.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.9 %

BSX opened at $74.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $539,785.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,788.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,441 shares of company stock worth $4,624,453. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Kintegral Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 459.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 59,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 48,820 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

