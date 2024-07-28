JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target to $48.00

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.80.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.13. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $42.67.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $254.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $420,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,231,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,415 shares in the company, valued at $18,137,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,650 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,228,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,850,000 after buying an additional 80,639 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 353.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,441,000 after buying an additional 16,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

