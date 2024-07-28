JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target to $25.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

SLM Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.81. SLM has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $783.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.97 million. SLM had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 24.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. SLM’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at $42,108,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of SLM by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,786,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,885 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 186.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,517,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,003 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,136,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $633,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 6,779.4% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 894,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,483,000 after purchasing an additional 881,119 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Stories

