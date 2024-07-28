JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Price Target to $52.00

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

REXR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.30.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $49.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.70 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 153.21%.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,483,291.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,882.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

