JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Target Price to $70.00

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Robert Half from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.86.

Robert Half Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE:RHI opened at $62.31 on Thursday. Robert Half has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $88.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.69.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 63.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robert Half

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 489.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Robert Half during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

