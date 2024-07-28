Just Group (LON:JUST) Hits New 1-Year High at $115.85

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 115.85 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 115.40 ($1.49), with a volume of 1769846 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.60 ($1.43).

Just Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,032.73, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 106.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 98.52.

About Just Group

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

