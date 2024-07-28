Kadant (KAI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $248.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.56 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kadant to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $355.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kadant has a 1 year low of $196.99 and a 1 year high of $356.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

In other news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total value of $310,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

