Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 167.7% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KWHIY opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

