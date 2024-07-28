Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target to $110.00

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.86.

CBRE Group stock opened at $110.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.12. CBRE Group has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $112.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $381,164,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,505,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,097 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $162,576,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,277,000. Finally, Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,005,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,919,000 after purchasing an additional 683,225 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

