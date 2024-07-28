Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Price Target to $24.00

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.21% from the stock’s current price.

ASB has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Associated Banc had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $321.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,449.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,449.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $106,553.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 45,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 186,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Associated Banc by 1.4% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 57,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

