Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $184.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $178.00 to $184.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.29.

Shares of FI stock opened at $159.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.29 and a 200-day moving average of $149.94. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $162.47. The stock has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,720,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,147,305,000 after acquiring an additional 417,459 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,078 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $900,674,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

