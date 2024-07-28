Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target to $240.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $233.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $250.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $252.09.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,072,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,235,000 after buying an additional 443,992 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,512,000 after acquiring an additional 142,887 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 710,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,142,000 after purchasing an additional 120,105 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,270,000 after purchasing an additional 270,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $97,222,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.