Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target to $27.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SLM. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SLM currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

SLM opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $783.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.97 million. SLM had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 41.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SLM will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. SLM’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in SLM by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SLM by 1,812.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 55,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 52,494 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SLM by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

