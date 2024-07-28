Keller Group (LON:KLR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,506.00

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,506 ($19.48) and last traded at GBX 1,504 ($19.45), with a volume of 45004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,440 ($18.62).

Get Keller Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Keller Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.81) to GBX 1,500 ($19.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KLR

Keller Group Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,233.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,322.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,102.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In other Keller Group news, insider Kerry Porritt acquired 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,260 ($16.30) per share, with a total value of £4,158 ($5,377.65). Corporate insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

About Keller Group

(Get Free Report)

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.