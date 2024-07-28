Keller Group (LON:KLR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,506.00

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,506 ($19.48) and last traded at GBX 1,504 ($19.45), with a volume of 45004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,440 ($18.62).
Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Keller Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.81) to GBX 1,500 ($19.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
In other Keller Group news, insider Kerry Porritt acquired 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,260 ($16.30) per share, with a total value of £4,158 ($5,377.65). Corporate insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.
Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.
