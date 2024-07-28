Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.54. Kering has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $59.91.

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

