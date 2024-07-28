Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kernel Group during the first quarter worth about $267,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Kernel Group by 1,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 197,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 180,482 shares during the last quarter. Kim LLC boosted its stake in Kernel Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Kernel Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 367,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 35,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Kernel Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNL opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88. Kernel Group has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $11.29.

About Kernel Group

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.