Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 402,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 383,336 shares.The stock last traded at $51.71 and had previously closed at $50.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue was down 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.26) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $532,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 367,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,328,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 14.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

