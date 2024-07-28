Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ KTCC opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $6.24.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $140.53 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Key Tronic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Key Tronic Co. ( NASDAQ:KTCC Free Report ) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.16% of Key Tronic worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

