KeyCorp Raises PROG (NYSE:PRG) Price Target to $46.00

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of PROG from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.60.

NYSE PRG opened at $43.93 on Thursday. PROG has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $44.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.87.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $592.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.23 million. PROG had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. PROG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in PROG by 8.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PROG in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

