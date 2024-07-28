Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock Position Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 67.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kforce alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 6.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 420.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 5.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 487.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kforce

In other news, insider Andrew G. Thomas sold 4,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $294,925.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,255.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,524.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew G. Thomas sold 4,801 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $294,925.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,439 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,114 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kforce

Kforce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $68.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.75 and a 1 year high of $74.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.71.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $351.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.92 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Kforce Profile

(Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.