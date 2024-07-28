Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kirby alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kirby by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $478,549,000 after purchasing an additional 81,808 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,624,271 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $205,954,000 after buying an additional 62,378 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,828,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,521,000 after buying an additional 63,611 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Kirby by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,401,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,624,000 after acquiring an additional 54,755 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kirby by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 896,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,432,000 after acquiring an additional 157,880 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Stock Up 1.3 %

KEX stock opened at $119.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.46. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $130.90. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.49 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KEX shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kirby in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kirby

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In other news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 676 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $74,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,284.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP William Matthew Woodruff sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $409,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 941 shares in the company, valued at $102,804.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 676 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $74,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,284.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,319 shares of company stock worth $3,896,633 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kirby

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.