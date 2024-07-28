Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KNX. Raymond James assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE KNX opened at $51.25 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.08.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 95.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,461.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

