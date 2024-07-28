Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Kontoor Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 26.4% per year over the last three years. Kontoor Brands has a payout ratio of 38.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kontoor Brands to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

KTB stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.70. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $631.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 8.72%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kontoor Brands

In other news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $2,089,242.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,756,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $341,032.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $2,089,242.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,756,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

