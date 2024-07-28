Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.
Kontoor Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 26.4% per year over the last three years. Kontoor Brands has a payout ratio of 38.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kontoor Brands to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.
Kontoor Brands Price Performance
KTB stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.70. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.43.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.20.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kontoor Brands
In other news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $2,089,242.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,756,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $341,032.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $2,089,242.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,756,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Kontoor Brands
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.
