Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,432,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Krystal Biotech worth $432,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRYS. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,862,000 after buying an additional 383,495 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $30,045,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $16,932,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 250,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,073,000 after acquiring an additional 127,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,341,000 after acquiring an additional 118,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.63.

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $213.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 114.26 and a beta of 0.84. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.95 and a 52-week high of $219.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.97.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 452400.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at $268,189,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $4,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,189,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $3,282,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

