Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 164.3% from the June 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kyocera Price Performance

Shares of Kyocera stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60. Kyocera has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Analysts expect that Kyocera will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

