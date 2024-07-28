Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.80.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $313,000. StemPoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,018,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $2,484,000. 18.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KYTX opened at $9.84 on Friday. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $35.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.38.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.28). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($12.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

