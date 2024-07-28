L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $257.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $245.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.03% from the stock’s previous close.

LHX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.93.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 5.7 %

NYSE:LHX opened at $229.41 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $245.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,086,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,086,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,733,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,189,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,312 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,822. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,343,000 after acquiring an additional 420,943 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,374,000 after acquiring an additional 30,358 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

