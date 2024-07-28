Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 88.41, a current ratio of 88.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $12.48.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $71.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.22 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,234,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,043,000 after buying an additional 28,602 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 6.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,328,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,431,000 after buying an additional 397,817 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,405,000 after buying an additional 62,633 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,051,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,619,000 after buying an additional 293,615 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 137.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,708,000 after buying an additional 1,179,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

