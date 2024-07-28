Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LW. TD Cowen lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.70.

Shares of LW opened at $56.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.68. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $111.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 248.6% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 135.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

