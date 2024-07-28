Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen cut shares of Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LW

Lamb Weston Stock Up 7.0 %

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

NYSE LW opened at $56.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $111.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 32.8% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 141,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after buying an additional 34,981 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $3,921,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $11,097,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 13,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.