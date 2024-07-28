Landstar System (LSTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts expect Landstar System to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Landstar System Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $192.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.94. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.80. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $203.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Landstar System

About Landstar System

(Get Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.