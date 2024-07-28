Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Lowered to $56.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Macquarie from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average is $47.91.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 43.61% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at about $409,000. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,260 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,351,573 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $502,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,754 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 372,471 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $16,482,000 after purchasing an additional 35,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.