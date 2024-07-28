Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Gap Down to $15.47

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.47, but opened at $14.90. Laureate Education shares last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 77,496 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday.

Laureate Education Trading Down 6.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.35 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $97,158.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,729 shares in the company, valued at $762,149.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 2,114,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $30,962,545.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $97,158.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,149.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,122,190 shares of company stock worth $31,080,297 in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,986,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,205,000 after purchasing an additional 187,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $980,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

