Lear (NYSE:LEA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Get Lear alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LEA. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on Lear from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lear from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lear from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lear

Lear Price Performance

LEA stock opened at $121.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.47. Lear has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.26. Lear had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lear will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,023,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $872,640,000 after buying an additional 109,746 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,179,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $307,721,000 after buying an additional 153,282 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 1.0% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,816,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $207,506,000 after buying an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Lear by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,067,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,796,000 after buying an additional 380,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Lear by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,023,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,216,000 after buying an additional 41,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

(Get Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.