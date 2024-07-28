Leerink Partnrs Comments on Merus’ Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Get Merus alerts:

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Merus in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.71). The consensus estimate for Merus’ current full-year earnings is ($3.05) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Merus’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MRUS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Merus from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Merus from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.90.

Merus Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $54.19 on Friday. Merus has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $61.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 390.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merus news, VP Harry Shuman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $53,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Merus news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Harry Shuman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $53,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,792. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merus

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Merus by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Merus by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Merus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Merus by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merus

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Stories

