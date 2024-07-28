Leidos (LDOS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. Leidos has set its FY 2024 guidance at 8.400-8.800 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $8.40-8.80 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Leidos to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Leidos Stock Down 1.4 %

Leidos stock opened at $149.83 on Friday. Leidos has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $155.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.32.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

