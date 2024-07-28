LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 68,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $5,216,184.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,133,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,500,499.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 68,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $5,216,184.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,133,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,500,499.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,079,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,558,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,437 shares of company stock worth $10,076,242. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $85.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.84, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.89. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $91.76.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

