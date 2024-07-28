LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the stock. 123,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 243,659 shares.The stock last traded at $52.82 and had previously closed at $54.72.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TREE. Oppenheimer raised their price target on LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.63.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.
LendingTree Trading Up 1.8 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.27. The stock has a market cap of $737.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.
LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.36. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
