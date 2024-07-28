Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $178.63

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $178.63 and last traded at $176.12, with a volume of 493417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Argus boosted their target price on Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush upgraded Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $164.00 price target (down from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.88.

Lennar Trading Up 3.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. On average, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lennar news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,179,979.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039 in the last ninety days. 9.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Lennar by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,760,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,585,000 after purchasing an additional 60,713 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 648,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,592,000 after buying an additional 23,483 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 15.9% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 610,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,503,000 after buying an additional 83,896 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 157.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 575,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,889,000 after buying an additional 351,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

