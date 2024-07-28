Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Raised to $572.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $566.00 to $572.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LII. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lennox International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $543.62.

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $572.80 on Thursday. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $334.53 and a 52 week high of $583.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $530.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 198.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 20.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth $763,000. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in Lennox International by 1,640.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,026,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

