Leonardo DRS (DRS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Leonardo DRS has set its FY24 guidance at $0.74-$0.82 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.740-0.820 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Leonardo DRS’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Leonardo DRS to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Leonardo DRS has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $29.64.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

