Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.08.

Get Li Auto alerts:

LI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Li Auto from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Li Auto

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

Li Auto Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 56,039 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.05. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $47.33.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Li Auto will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Li Auto

(Get Free Report

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.