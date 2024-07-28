Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.08.
LI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Li Auto from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.
Li Auto stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.05. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $47.33.
Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Li Auto will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.
