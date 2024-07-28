Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Gap Up to $55.42

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.42, but opened at $61.34. Liberty Broadband shares last traded at $64.17, with a volume of 37,859 shares changing hands.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $106.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Our Latest Report on Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.44.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.46 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. Analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 212,386.5% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 299,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,113,000 after acquiring an additional 299,465 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,239,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 279.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 82,261 shares during the period. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after acquiring an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 90.9% in the first quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 51,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.