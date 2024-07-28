Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Gap Up to $56.34

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.34, but opened at $62.92. Liberty Broadband shares last traded at $65.63, with a volume of 482,638 shares traded.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Read Our Latest Report on LBRDK

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 15.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.54.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.41 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 87.75% and a return on equity of 9.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.