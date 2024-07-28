LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of LPTH opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 111,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 47,429 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,819,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 310,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 15.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 211,626 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

