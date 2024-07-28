LKQ’s (LKQ) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.80.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $40.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.75. LKQ has a 52 week low of $35.57 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.54.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LKQ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,324,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in LKQ by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,507,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,848,000 after buying an additional 1,351,389 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in LKQ by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,403,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,842,000 after buying an additional 1,171,225 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in LKQ by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,307,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $540,398,000 after buying an additional 977,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,821,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

