Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $600.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $540.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.91.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $524.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $528.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.90. The stock has a market cap of $125.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.73 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

