Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading 0.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft now has a $600.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $540.00. Lockheed Martin traded as high as $527.44 and last traded at $523.76. 262,280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,079,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $521.40.

LMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 30,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 22,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,801,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.90. The stock has a market cap of $125.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.43 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

