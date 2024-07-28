Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,502 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 48,193.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,267 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 161,931 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,062,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,051 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $18,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after acquiring an additional 712,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 25,638 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPX. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE LPX opened at $97.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.89. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $98.51.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.84 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $320,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,819.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.